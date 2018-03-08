Two arrested for sexual abuse of child - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two arrested for sexual abuse of child

Posted: Updated:

An eight year old girl initially kept the alleged sexual abuse a secret out of fear she'd get in trouble. Now, two people are under arrest.

James Figur is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Falappin Laura Rogon is charged with child abuse. Documents state, the incident happened last September when the suspect allegedly put his hands inside the child's pants and rubbed her genitals. But, when she told a woman about what happened, that suspect allegedly told her not to tell anyone and to keep it a secret. The victim eventually told someone else what happened.

Rogon told police Figur was drunk that night and "may have accidentally touched the victim."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 8th special session called

    8th special session called

    Not long after a public hearing on a pair of measures to implement a two percent sales tax. Senators are called back in special session #8 to go over Bill 248. The debate continues on how to handle the looming financial crisis. However, there are concerns over the timelines to have the sales tax take effect, if passed. Rev and Tax director John Camacho is before senators, as they discuss the measure. He said, "One of my proposals to amend this bill is to take out that provision...More >>
    Not long after a public hearing on a pair of measures to implement a two percent sales tax. Senators are called back in special session #8 to go over Bill 248. The debate continues on how to handle the looming financial crisis. However, there are concerns over the timelines to have the sales tax take effect, if passed. Rev and Tax director John Camacho is before senators, as they discuss the measure. He said, "One of my proposals to amend this bill is to take out that provision...More >>

  • UOG to present 39th Annual Research Conference Friday

    UOG to present 39th Annual Research Conference Friday

    This year's theme "Connections, Collaborations, and Innovations in the Pacific". The Research Conference will take place from 9am to 5pm at the Humanities and Social Sciences Building and Fine Arts Theater. The goal to feature multidisciplinary research from local, regional and global scholars, scientists, visual and theatrical arts, and student research. All presentations are free and open to the public, and a Keynote Address will be presented by Professor Carl Becker from...More >>
    This year's theme "Connections, Collaborations, and Innovations in the Pacific". The Research Conference will take place from 9am to 5pm at the Humanities and Social Sciences Building and Fine Arts Theater. The goal to feature multidisciplinary research from local, regional and global scholars, scientists, visual and theatrical arts, and student research. All presentations are free and open to the public, and a Keynote Address will be presented by Professor Carl Becker from...More >>

  • Rodney Jacob receives Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award

    Rodney Jacob receives Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award

    A lawyer with a commitment to service. Attorney Rodney Jacob lawyer representative of the District Court of Guam received the distinction of the 2018 Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award. Jacob was chosen for his years of public service to enhance open communication between lawyers and judges. "I'm very humbled to receive an award in the name of Cristobal Duenas, who was a man of deep faith, a man of purpose, and a man who deeply believed in the rule of law, it's overwhelming,"...More >>
    A lawyer with a commitment to service. Attorney Rodney Jacob lawyer representative of the District Court of Guam received the distinction of the 2018 Cristobal Duenas Excellence Award. Jacob was chosen for his years of public service to enhance open communication between lawyers and judges. "I'm very humbled to receive an award in the name of Cristobal Duenas, who was a man of deep faith, a man of purpose, and a man who deeply believed in the rule of law, it's overwhelming,"...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly