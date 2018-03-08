Two arrested for sexual abuse of child

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An eight year old girl initially kept the alleged sexual abuse a secret out of fear she'd get in trouble. Now, two people are under arrest.
James Figur is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Falappin Laura Rogon is charged with child abuse. Documents state, the incident happened last September when the suspect allegedly put his hands inside the child's pants and rubbed her genitals. But, when she told a woman about what happened, that suspect allegedly told her not to tell anyone and to keep it a secret. The victim eventually told someone else what happened.
Rogon told police Figur was drunk that night and "may have accidentally touched the victim."
