Sleeping man arrested for possessing drugs

One man is facing drug possession charges after he was caught apparently sleeping inside a car at a rental company.
Paul Herradura is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and criminal trespass. Police were called to a Tamuning gas station after the suspect was seen sleeping inside one the rental cars at the nearby business. Officers found a glass pipe used to smoke the drug, ICE, inside his pocket. But, the suspect told police he found it in a dumpster and figured he would try to sell it. He also told authorities he was inside the car because he was cold and didn't want to catch hypothermia. Investigators say the substance inside the pipe tested positive for meth.
A 46 year old man is under arrest accused of using a stick to sexually molest a four year old girl known to him. Edward Kokei Matsunanga is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and family violence. A complaint was made to police after the child reported that the suspect put a stick in her genital area causing it to bleed. She was treated at GRMC for her injuries. The suspect denied the allegations telling investigators that his family was only trying to get him in troub...More >>
