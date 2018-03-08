Sleeping man arrested for possessing drugs

One man is facing drug possession charges after he was caught apparently sleeping inside a car at a rental company.

Paul Herradura is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and criminal trespass. Police were called to a Tamuning gas station after the suspect was seen sleeping inside one the rental cars at the nearby business. Officers found a glass pipe used to smoke the drug, ICE, inside his pocket. But, the suspect told police he found it in a dumpster and figured he would try to sell it. He also told authorities he was inside the car because he was cold and didn't want to catch hypothermia. Investigators say the substance inside the pipe tested positive for meth.