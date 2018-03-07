Police and medics respond to serious crash in Sumay - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Police and medics respond to serious crash in Sumay

Guam Police and Fire units are responding to a serious two car collision in Sumay near Pizza Hut. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says there are two patients so far. He adds one of the individuals is being extricated from one of the vehicles. Police Spokesperson Paul Tapao advises motorists to take an alternate route as both north and sound bound traffic is being diverted. Story is developing.

