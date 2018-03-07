Another special session called by governor

Once again the Governor is calling Senators into special session. He has ordered them to meet Thursday at 1pm to address a bill to reduce the written notice for furloughs from 90 days to 30. This comes after lawmakers on Tuesday again failed to pass tax increase legislation to address the looming fiscal crisis.

Adelup also announced it is considering more austerity measures. They include suspending government bussing to private schools, disconnecting 50% of streetlights, cutting leases and service contracts at government agencies, suspending operations at public gyms and recreational facilities including the Paseo Stadium, Dededo Sports Complex and the Hagatna and Dededo Pools, suspending operations at recreational facilities in the evenings to conserve power, and shutting down Rev & Tax's driver's license satellite office in Hagatna.

The governor says he has already imposed a hiring freeze, laid off 40 limited-term appointees, suspended administrative leave and non-essential travel, and reduced overtime at GPD, GFD, and DOC that has resulted in the shutdown of the Hagatna Police precinct, and two fire stations. The administration says it has also reduced overtime for the executive security of the governor and lieutenant governor.