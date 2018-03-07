Adelup considering more budget cuts

After senators again failed to pass tax increase legislation to address the looming fiscal crisis, Adelup is considering even more budget cuts. In addition to previously announced austerity measures, the following are being proposed:

Suspending government bussing to private schools. Disconnecting 50% of streetlights. Cutting leases and service contracts at government agencies. Suspending operations at public gyms and recreational facilities including the Paseo Stadium, Dededo sports complex and the Hagatna and Dededo Pools. Suspending operations at recreational facilities in the evenings to conserve power. And shutting down the Rev and Tax driver's license satellite office in Hagatna.

The Governor says he has already imposed a hiring freeze, laid off 40 limited term appointees, Suspended administrative leave and non-essential travel, and reduced overtime at GPD, GFD, and DOC that has resulted in the shutdown of the Hagatna Police precinct, and two fire stations. The administration says it has also reduced overtime for the executive security of the governor and lieutenant governor.