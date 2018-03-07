Education, legal leaders discuss school safety

A discussion on gun laws and school safety brought leaders from the Department of Education, Guam police, and the Guam Attorney General to one table. They shared some insight with lawmakers who expressed concern over the recent mass shootings in schools across the nation.

DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez says on top of the ongoing active shooter drills, they hope to place more school resource officers at their campuses, and find out if GPD reservists can cover down on providing security, as well.

DOE officials have said they do not support guns on campuses.

Public safety chair Senator Telena Nelson says they will meet again to discuss the issue.