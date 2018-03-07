Defense: drug bust lacked warrant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Defense: drug bust lacked warrant

The defense's move to call out investigators involved in finding the eight pounds of meth dragged on in District Court today.

Day 4 of trial for Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser included more testimony from Redondo Beach police officer Daniel Richey. He's the K9 handler who first found the drugs. Defense attorney David Lujan questioning why his police report did not note the GPS tracker that fell off the couple's rental car after his dog alerted him to a narcotics odor.

The defense argues the bust was a set up and that authorities never got a warrant to put the device on the car.

The pair are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE, after allegedly trying to smuggle it from California to Guam in 2015. 

