Mayors vow to take-up Catholic Social Services' work

Who will pick up the slack of Catholic Social Services' Senior Day Care after their contract with GovGuam is terminated? Mayors say that on April 1, they'll do it.

Though, most centers will stay in place, the center in Barrigada is likely to move to the Dededo Community Center in Macheche.

President of the Mayor's Council, Mayor Paul McDonald, said, "It's going to be under our oversight and like what we've done with the senior citizens it's just another responsibility for the mayors."

McDonald says they're waiting on the funds and a finalized proposal that includes the details of the transition.