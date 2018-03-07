John De Guzman, 24, threw hammer at woman's head

He allegedly threatened to beat a woman and crack her head with a hammer. 24-year-old John Edward Cruz De Guzman faces a single charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

The victim reportedly told police De Guzman yelled at her and threatened her.

Though witnesses tried to calm him down, he allegedly threw the item towards the victim and missed.

When interviewed by police, he said he didn't like the statements the victim made to him, so he threw the hammer in her direction.