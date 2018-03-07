Former cop Jason Ortiola sanctioned to 30 days for failing to check-in

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Two restaurants were shut down by Public Health on Tuesday. Oriental Kitchen in Mangilao was a repeat offender with a 'C' rating that turned into a 'D' with 27 demerits, including buckets of edible garbage stored in the walk-in cooler together with food served to customers. The second a popular stop, Wendy's in Barrigada, received 24 demerits. After a complaint there were flies. Inspectors did not find any pests, but tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon did not meeting proper temperatures an...More >>
Two restaurants were shut down by Public Health on Tuesday. Oriental Kitchen in Mangilao was a repeat offender with a 'C' rating that turned into a 'D' with 27 demerits, including buckets of edible garbage stored in the walk-in cooler together with food served to customers. The second a popular stop, Wendy's in Barrigada, received 24 demerits. After a complaint there were flies. Inspectors did not find any pests, but tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon did not meeting proper temperatures an...More >>