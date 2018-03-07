Former cop Jason Ortiola sanctioned to 30 days for failing to check-in

Ex-cop Jason Ortiola will spend more time in jail. This after failing to check-in to probation for the months of January and February. In court on Wednesday, he was sanctioned to 30-days.

His co-defendant, Roger Balicha, also failing to make his weekly checkins with probation. He was sanctioned to 15 days behind bars.

Earlier this year, Ortiola, Balicha, and Jose Sibal Santos Jr. were arrested on drug charges.

This isn't Ortiola's first run-in with the law. KUAM files show he's already served time after he was busted selling the drug "ICE" while in uniform with his duty weapon.

A return hearing was set for March 22.