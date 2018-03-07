Case for Vernon Kamiaz could be thrown out - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Case for Vernon Kamiaz could be thrown out

Posted: Updated:

Could a former Capuchin brother accused of child sexual abuse get his cases thrown out? That's up for the federal court to decide. In a motion filed by plaintiffs' counsel, attorney Gloria Rudolph, she argues they served defendant, Vernon Kamiaz, timely.

His motion to dismiss, filed last month, argues otherwise. KUAM files show Kamiaz is listed as a Department of Education employee.

The case, which isn't criminal, was under review by DOE's legal counsel.

