Man critical after being hit by car in Dededo

A man is in critical condition at the Guam Regional Medical City after being hit by a car this morning. According to police spokesperson Paul Tapao the man was walking along Marine Corps Drive when the driver of a Toyota RAV4 struck him near the Guam Home Center in Dededo.

The incident occurred at around five o’clock this morning. When police arrived the man was unconscious and unresponsive. Tapao says the preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling on the outer northbound lane, when he struck the pedestrian who was walking on the outer lane.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is conducting an investigation.