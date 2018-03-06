Elementary school student hit by car in Dededo

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A Finegayan Elementary School student was hit by a car around 7 o’clock Wednesday morning near a bus stop in the Astumbo area. Both the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department responded to the incident. The student was taken to the hospital for injuries. School officials are also in contact with the parents of the injured child. The student’s condition has not yet been released. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares says the kid was very lucky medics were at GRMC, because Astumbo fire station which is currently closed would have been the closest to respond.
There's still no action on the governor's bill to raise new revenue to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. There were multiple attempts to amend the measure, including a provision by Senator Tommy Morrison to increase the business privilege tax from 4% to 5%, instead of the 6% Governor Eddie Calvo is seeking. The Morrison amendment failed, as did others by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. to make deep personnel cuts at both the Governor's office and the Legislature. While ...More >>
