Detainee's assailants appear in court

There's still no action on the governor's bill to raise new revenue to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. There were multiple attempts to amend the measure, including a provision by Senator Tommy Morrison to increase the business privilege tax from 4% to 5%, instead of the 6% Governor Eddie Calvo is seeking. The Morrison amendment failed, as did others by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. to make deep personnel cuts at both the Governor's office and the Legislature. While ...More >>
