Detainee's assailants appear in court

The men charged with the murder of prison detainee Edrite “Manson” Isar will face a jury next month. Appearing in court on Wednesday were defendants A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios Jr., and Benster Benjamin.

Because Santos and Benjamin have asserted their right to a speedy trial, a date was set for the group to head to trial on April 13. It was late last year Isar was found dead in his jail cell at the Hagatna lockup.

Though it was initially believed he died from natural causes, an autopsy revealed he was beaten to death. In total, seven detainees were charged with his murder, including Marvin Rechim, Jimmy Hadley and Isler Miller.

Court documents state it was a revenge attack against Isar, who was accused of raping a teen with Down Syndrome. Defense attorneys today advised the court they have yet to receive any discovery in the case.

A follow up hearing is set for Thursday morning to address this.