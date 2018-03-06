Senators defeat another Adelup measure

For a second time in the past week, senators defeated another measure from the administration that would address the government's financial woes. Now, Governor Calvo is calling senators back into special session. Calvo says this latest proposal would be to shorten the furlough timelines. He adds without a solution soon, there will be more drastic cuts. Bill 1(6-s) was voted down late Tuesday with a vote 11-3. The bill would have raised new revenue to cover a projected $67-million finacial shortfall that’s a result of the Trump Tax reforms.

Here’s the vote on Bill 1(6-S):

Sen. Tommy Morrison - Yes

Sen. Wil Castro - Yes

Sen. Louise Muna - Yes

Sen. Tom Ada - No

Sen. Frank Aguon Jr. - No

Sen. Jim Espaldon - No

Sen. Fernando Esteves - No

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee - No

Sen. Telena Nelson - No

Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. - No

Sen. Joe San Agustin - No

Sen. Michael San Nicolas - No

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje - No

Sen. Mary Torres - No

Speaker BJ Cruz - Excused