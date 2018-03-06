Mayors meet with governor about carnival

Island mayor's met with the governor today trying to come up with a solution to put on this year's Liberation carnival. Mayor's have been stuck trying to get interested vendors and find a way to fund the event. They even want to revisit the idea of allowing games of chance just for this once a year activity.

"I told them I would try to work with them and be agreeable to a solution to the carnival but I said hey right now that would be like rearranging the deck chairs in the Titanic. We could fix something here and there but we have this major fiscal crisis," he said.

A ban on casino gambling at the carnival was banned last year after Senator Telena Nelson's measure was passed and became law. The discussion on what to do next is ongoing.