GRTA grilled on overbilling - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GRTA grilled on overbilling

Posted: Updated:

Questions of overbilling and unauthorized chargers. Where some of the findings in the latest OPA Audit of the Guam Regional Transit Authority. The GRTA disagreeing with the findings.

At an oversight hearing, Senators questioned management who lacked the documentation for the procurement process.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee asked when management knew they were being overcharged, adding, "This seems to be a chronic problem there's no documentation on your part you don't know the dates, when you met with them so it's difficult to have faith in your management."

Testimony from riders also said they want management changed and a new contract. Senators wanting answers that government procedures are followed.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Senators defeat another Adelup measure

    Senators defeat another Adelup measure

    For a second time in the past week, senators defeated another measure from the administration that would address the government's financial woes. Now, Governor Calvo is calling senators back into special session. Calvo says this latest proposal would be to shorten the furlough timelines. He adds without a solution soon, there will be more drastic cuts. Bill 1(6-s) was voted down late Tuesday with a vote 11-3. The bill would have raised new revenue to cover a projected $67-million fina...More >>
    For a second time in the past week, senators defeated another measure from the administration that would address the government's financial woes. Now, Governor Calvo is calling senators back into special session. Calvo says this latest proposal would be to shorten the furlough timelines. He adds without a solution soon, there will be more drastic cuts. Bill 1(6-s) was voted down late Tuesday with a vote 11-3. The bill would have raised new revenue to cover a projected $67-million fina...More >>

  • Amendments proposed to governor's revenue bill

    Amendments proposed to governor's revenue bill

    There's still no action on the governor's bill to raise new revenue to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. There were multiple attempts to amend the measure, including a provision by Senator Tommy Morrison to increase the business privilege tax from 4% to 5%, instead of the 6% Governor Eddie Calvo is seeking. The Morrison amendment failed, as did others by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. to make deep personnel cuts at both the Governor's office and the Legislature. While ...

    More >>

    There's still no action on the governor's bill to raise new revenue to cover a projected $67 million revenue shortfall. There were multiple attempts to amend the measure, including a provision by Senator Tommy Morrison to increase the business privilege tax from 4% to 5%, instead of the 6% Governor Eddie Calvo is seeking. The Morrison amendment failed, as did others by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. to make deep personnel cuts at both the Governor's office and the Legislature. While ...

    More >>

  • Mayors meet with governor about carnival

    Mayors meet with governor about carnival

    Island mayor's met with the governor today trying to come up with a solution to put on this year's Liberation carnival. Mayor's have been stuck trying to get interested vendors and find a way to fund the event. They even want to revisit the idea of allowing games of chance just for this once a year activity. "I told them I would try to work with them and be agreeable to a solution to the carnival but I said hey right now that would be like rearranging the deck chairs in the Tita...More >>
    Island mayor's met with the governor today trying to come up with a solution to put on this year's Liberation carnival. Mayor's have been stuck trying to get interested vendors and find a way to fund the event. They even want to revisit the idea of allowing games of chance just for this once a year activity. "I told them I would try to work with them and be agreeable to a solution to the carnival but I said hey right now that would be like rearranging the deck chairs in the Tita...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly