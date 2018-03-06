GRTA grilled on overbilling

Questions of overbilling and unauthorized chargers. Where some of the findings in the latest OPA Audit of the Guam Regional Transit Authority. The GRTA disagreeing with the findings.

At an oversight hearing, Senators questioned management who lacked the documentation for the procurement process.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee asked when management knew they were being overcharged, adding, "This seems to be a chronic problem there's no documentation on your part you don't know the dates, when you met with them so it's difficult to have faith in your management."

Testimony from riders also said they want management changed and a new contract. Senators wanting answers that government procedures are followed.