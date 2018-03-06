Guam wins best booth at regional travel expo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam wins best booth at regional travel expo

GVB announcing that Guam recently took home the award for best booth performance at the 25th Philippine Travel Agencies Association Travel Tour Expo. The event was held last month at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. The Guam booth included entertainment from, Jesse and Ruby, as well as the Guam Hafa Adai Cultural Show and appearances from Miss Guam Earth 2017 Emma Sheedy. It is estimated that about 2,000 people checked out the Guam booths each day. It also included a virtual reality room to provide consumers with a first-hand experience of Guam.

