Guam wins best booth at regional travel expo

Island mayor's met with the governor today trying to come up with a solution to put on this year's Liberation carnival. Mayor's have been stuck trying to get interested vendors and find a way to fund the event. They even want to revisit the idea of allowing games of chance just for this once a year activity. "I told them I would try to work with them and be agreeable to a solution to the carnival but I said hey right now that would be like rearranging the deck chairs in the Tita...

More >>