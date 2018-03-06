DEA chemist called as witness in drug smuggling trial

Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE.

Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau.

He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized.

Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualifications and questioned him about the chain of custody of the drugs, prior to his inspection.

He testified that the packaging and markings have not changed since he last saw the evidence.

Trial continues Wednesday morning.