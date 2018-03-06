34-year-old accused of molesting young girl

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect denied the allegations.