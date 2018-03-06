34-year-old accused of molesting young girl

Former DOC officer Fermin Maratita is being warned after he tested positive for smoking the drug, ICE. The ex-corrections officer has since resigned and pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the major prison contraband investigation. Probation told the court today he's being given a warning because this is his first violation and because he admitted to using meth. Maratita however will be sanctioned if he fails another drug test. He along with most of the others accused in the...

