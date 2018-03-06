Otenis Erwin accused of stabbing

He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony.

Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to stab him again. The suspect was found hiding in a river.