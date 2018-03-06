Settlement reached in Saipan casino labor matter - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Settlement reached in Saipan casino labor matter

Four China-based construction contractors will have to pay almost $14 million due to thousands of Chinese employees working on the Saipan Casino and Hotel.

The settlement is a result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor which found the foreign based contractors  paid their workforce less than the minimum wage and overtime pay required by the Fair Labor Standards Act. The contractors were identified as MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co., Beilida New Materials System Engineering Ltd. Co., Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, and Sino Great Wall International Engineering Co. LLC.

