Yigo resident tired of waiting for illegal dumping solution - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo resident tired of waiting for illegal dumping solution

Posted: Updated:

There's lots of talks about public safety, after one homeowner raised concerns over the trash dumped in front of her home.

Sharon Torres has lived in Yigo for more than 20 years, but her home is now the site of illegal dumping. She told KUAM News, "It is dangerous for the kids I see children playing in and around here. There's broken glass, the vehicle back there was burned, and the fire department had to come and put it out." And it's not just her street.

Torres says it was back in April 2017 she first sent a letter to the Yigo Mayor, EPA, and other government agencies to find out what's up? Their response, they'll look into it, but still nothing has been done. "They always keep saying they don't have the funds, but as far as abandoned vehicles are concerned GovGuam has a lot of property why can't they open up an area and allow people to dump their cars there instead of dumping on the side of the road," she said.

Torres remembers when the car was on fire, and she's concerned over the recent closures of fire stations. "Yigo's still open, but if they get called to an area and we have a fire here, I don't think my little hose is going to do any good," she said. "So, I really don't know they need to do something. I don't think they need to shut down the fire departments - they're crucial," she said.

Urging community leaders to put public safety first, she pleaded, "We need them to find a better solution, a better way at handling this, or at least a solution I don't think they have a solution yet."

Ultimately hoping the dumping stops.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DEA chemist called as witness in drug smuggling trial

    DEA chemist called as witness in drug smuggling trial

    Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015. Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE. Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau. He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized. Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualificat...More >>
    Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015. Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE. Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau. He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized. Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualificat...More >>

  • 34-year-old accused of molesting young girl

    34-year-old accused of molesting young girl

    A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect den...More >>
    A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect den...More >>

  • Otenis Erwin accused of stabbing

    Otenis Erwin accused of stabbing

    He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to ...More >>
    He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly