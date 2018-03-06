Yigo resident tired of waiting for illegal dumping solution

There's lots of talks about public safety, after one homeowner raised concerns over the trash dumped in front of her home.

Sharon Torres has lived in Yigo for more than 20 years, but her home is now the site of illegal dumping. She told KUAM News, "It is dangerous for the kids I see children playing in and around here. There's broken glass, the vehicle back there was burned, and the fire department had to come and put it out." And it's not just her street.

Torres says it was back in April 2017 she first sent a letter to the Yigo Mayor, EPA, and other government agencies to find out what's up? Their response, they'll look into it, but still nothing has been done. "They always keep saying they don't have the funds, but as far as abandoned vehicles are concerned GovGuam has a lot of property why can't they open up an area and allow people to dump their cars there instead of dumping on the side of the road," she said.

Torres remembers when the car was on fire, and she's concerned over the recent closures of fire stations. "Yigo's still open, but if they get called to an area and we have a fire here, I don't think my little hose is going to do any good," she said. "So, I really don't know they need to do something. I don't think they need to shut down the fire departments - they're crucial," she said.

Urging community leaders to put public safety first, she pleaded, "We need them to find a better solution, a better way at handling this, or at least a solution I don't think they have a solution yet."

Ultimately hoping the dumping stops.