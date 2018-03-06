Accused DOC staffers in prison contraband scheme in court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Accused DOC staffers in prison contraband scheme in court

Former DOC officer Fermin Maratita is being warned after he tested positive for smoking the drug, ICE. The ex-corrections officer has since resigned and pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the major prison contraband investigation. Probation told the court today he's being given a warning because this is his first violation and because he admitted to using meth. Maratita however will be sanctioned if he fails another drug test.

He along with most of the others accused in the prison contraband scheme were in superior court today. Trial setting for Maratita along with former corrections officers Edward Crisostomo, Frankie Rosalin, Jeffrey Limo, and Jerome San Nicolas has been set for March 28. A bench warrant for Liana Cabrera has been issued. Former officer Gerry Hocog is the only one who had his case severed and will go to trial on September 10th . 

Others accused, Paul Johnson and his grandson, inmate Shawn Paul Johnson will also be back for a continued trial setting later this month. Ronald Meno who pleaded guilty is set to testify against the others, and his sentence has been converted to community service.

The group was arrested in August and September of 2017 after investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Mangilao facility.

Roxanne Hocog who has since pleaded guilty to the charges and inmate Bruno Simmons will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

  DEA chemist called as witness in drug smuggling trial

    Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015. Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE. Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau. He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized. Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualifications.
  34-year-old accused of molesting young girl

    A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect denied the allegations.
  Otenis Erwin accused of stabbing

    He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to attack again.
