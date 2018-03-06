Accused DOC staffers in prison contraband scheme in court

Former DOC officer Fermin Maratita is being warned after he tested positive for smoking the drug, ICE. The ex-corrections officer has since resigned and pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the major prison contraband investigation. Probation told the court today he's being given a warning because this is his first violation and because he admitted to using meth. Maratita however will be sanctioned if he fails another drug test.

He along with most of the others accused in the prison contraband scheme were in superior court today. Trial setting for Maratita along with former corrections officers Edward Crisostomo, Frankie Rosalin, Jeffrey Limo, and Jerome San Nicolas has been set for March 28. A bench warrant for Liana Cabrera has been issued. Former officer Gerry Hocog is the only one who had his case severed and will go to trial on September 10th .

Others accused, Paul Johnson and his grandson, inmate Shawn Paul Johnson will also be back for a continued trial setting later this month. Ronald Meno who pleaded guilty is set to testify against the others, and his sentence has been converted to community service.

The group was arrested in August and September of 2017 after investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Mangilao facility.

Roxanne Hocog who has since pleaded guilty to the charges and inmate Bruno Simmons will be in court Tuesday afternoon.