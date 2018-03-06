Calvo warns of payless payday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo warns of payless payday

"Pass something, and I'll sign it." That's the governor's new plea to lawmakers in the deepening fiscal crisis. Eddie Calvo's remarks come in the midst of a lingering stalemate between the administration and the legislature over how to dig the government out of a $67 million revenue hole created by federal tax reforms.

The governor was not even very particular in what he was asking lawmakers to pass...something, anything...just to get the revenue flowing as soon as possible. "I'm going to sign whatever they send over, but I'm telling you some of the lame-brained ideas, like 1% and 100 days, itIt doesn't change the fact, I told them, that I'm going to continue on the tough decisions that got to be made on cost-cutting," he stated.

What Calvo will not compromise on is his years-long crusade to fund the hospital. He is not willing to solve this new operational revenue crisis without also finding a fix for the perennial budget shortfalls at the Guam Memorial Hospital. "What more dire is a hospital? People live and die there within seconds or minutes, so no I'm not going to separate the hospital and the fiscal crisis of this government. The hospital crisis has been there for years. We had a solution and the legislature kicked the can down the road," Calvo said.

In the meantime, the governor says he will continue with drastic austerity measures such as laying-off limited-term appointments, and planning for furloughs. He also defended his order for 10% line agency wide pro-rata cuts that have come under heavy criticism because of the shutdowns of the Hagatna police precinct and two fire stations.

He says GFD Chief Joey San Nicolas for example had no other option but to cut back on traditionally heavy overtime hours, adding, the only way to make the overtime cut was for him to cut on stations. "If you don't make the cuts and we don't make the cuts, you looked at the March cash flow, we're going to have a payless payday," he said.

    Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015. Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE. Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau. He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized. Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualificat...
    A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect den...
    He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to ...
