Register now for the Guam Esports Championship

Day three of trial today for a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam in 2015. Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE. Federal prosecutor, John Black, calling his next witness, DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Michael Brousseau. He along with others analyzed and tested the drugs seized. Defense attorneys picked at the expert witness' qualificat...
A 34 year old man is under arrested after he allegedly molested a young girl. Joseph Junior Quinata Sanchez is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state, the 10 year old girl was sleeping inside a home in Umatac when she felt someone touching her vagina. She pushed the suspect away, but the suspect is accused of touching her again. He told her not to tell anyone. The victim told police a similar incident happened back in 2015. The suspect den...
He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight. Otenis Erwin is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, assault, and disorderly conduct along with a special allegation of a deadly weapon used in a felony. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Agat over the weekend. Witnesses told police two men were fighting when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right forearm. The victim was able to defend himself with a pipe when the suspect tried to ...
Four China-based construction contractors will have to pay almost $14 million due to thousands of Chinese employees working on the Saipan Casino and Hotel. The settlement is a result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor which found the foreign based contractors paid their workforce less than the minimum wage and overtime pay required by the Fair Labor Standards Act. The contractors were identified as MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co., Beilida New Materials System...
GovGuam's growing financial woes have caught the attention of international bond ratings agency Standard and Poors. S&P has placed a credit watch on about $187 million in bond debt. GEDA Administrator Jay Rojas says none of the current bond issues will be impacted, but a ratings downgrade could raise the costs of future bond borrowing. "The one thing that we're really concerned about is that we look at this new issuance for the port, when we do go out to the market for...
A memorial mass will be held locally for Bishop Tomas Camacho who passed away this past Monday. The mass will be held at the Cathedral on Wednesday, March 13th at 11:00am. This is the same time a mass will be held in Saipan. Bishop Camacho served in the Marianas for 56 years. He served many years as a Priest on Guam and was also named a monsignor. He was 84-years old
Two of the detainees accused in the deadly beating of detainee Edrite Manson Isar have been appointed legal counsel. Albert Santos II and Jimmy Hadley appeared in court today. Judge Anita Sukola appointed attorney Jay Arriola to represent Santos after his attorney Donald Calvo motioned to withdraw from the case. John Ramos has been appointed to represent Hadley. The pair have since pleaded not guilty for their alleged part in the murder of Isar. They will be back in court on March 14.
Former DOC officer Fermin Maratita is being warned after he tested positive for smoking the drug, ICE. The ex-corrections officer has since resigned and pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the major prison contraband investigation. Probation told the court today he's being given a warning because this is his first violation and because he admitted to using meth. Maratita however will be sanctioned if he fails another drug test. He along with most of the others accused in the...
Are you good at video games? Be victorious at our tournament on April 21st and 22nd and win cash prizes at the Guam Esports Championship! The event is at the beautiful Guam Museum. Find out about the tournament and register here, and check out the rules and regulations here.
Track and Field athletes from Guam, Saipan, Chuuk and Pohnpei competed in sprint races at Okkodo High School. The annual Friendship Invitational was held by the FAS Athletic Organization. The annual competition is used to promote friendship and unity within our community. Opening ceremonies for the event were held at the Guam Sports Complex in Dededo. Volleyball was also on the list of events for men and women's teams. Semi-finals and championship matches were held at the UOG Calvo F...
