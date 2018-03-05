Regional track stars compete at Friendship Invitational - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Regional track stars compete at Friendship Invitational

Track and Field athletes from Guam, Saipan, Chuuk and Pohnpei competed in sprint races at Okkodo High School. The annual Friendship Invitational was held by the FAS Athletic Organization. The annual competition is used to promote friendship and unity within our community.

Opening ceremonies for the event were held at the Guam Sports Complex in Dededo. Volleyball was also on the list of events for men and women's teams. Semi-finals and championship matches were held at the UOG Calvo Field House.

The FAS Athletic Organization is a youth sports organization whose goal is to use sports as a platform to encourage a productive and responsible youth within the FSM community on Guam.

