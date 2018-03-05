Regional track stars compete at Friendship Invitational

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
When senators return to special session at 2 o'clock this afternoon they'll have more than just a proposal to raise the business privilege tax by 2% to discuss. Just this morning ratings company Standard and Poors announced that the Government of Guam's General Obligation and lease bond rating was placed on "Credit Watch" with negative implications. "The CreditWatch placement reflects the government's disclosure that its cash flow will be extremely constrain...More >>
A retired Saipan bishop and former Archdiocese of Agana priest has passed away. Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho died on Monday morning at 84-years-old. In a statement from NMI Governor Ralph Torres, he says Camacho will be missed.More >>
