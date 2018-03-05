Advanced Warning System test - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Advanced Warning System test

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, on Tuesday, March 6, starting at 3:15 p.m.

GHS/OCD will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations in conjunction with NBG and AAFB monthly routine testing of the “Giant Voice (GV).”

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and ten-seconds of the “Air Horn” tone, which can be found here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/tones. The “Air Horn” tone would be used in the event of a tsunami threat.

Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will be conducted on a monthly basis, in conjunction with NBG and AAFB, and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month.

The following are a list of AHAWS siren sites to be tested:

1.      GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights

2.      Agat Marina

3.      JFK High School

4.      Talofofo Elementary School

5.      Asan Mayor's Office

6.      Pago Bay A-Frame South End

7.      Yona Mayor's Office

8.      GWA Pump Station, Merizo

9.      Inarajan Elementary School

10.  Port Authority of Guam

11.  Agat Senior Citizen's Center

12.  Hotel Nikko Guam

13.  Tamuning Mayor’s Office

14.  Ft. Soledad, Umatac

15.  Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan

