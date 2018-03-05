Order wants to have DOJ investigate local US Attorney's Office

An official order has been filed for the Justice Department to investigate the local US Attorney's Office. As we reported, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood is calling for the investigation over concerns with their diversion program. A diversion meaning defendants could possibly have their criminal record wiped clean at the end of their case...

She mentioned last month that this would be coming during sentencing for DaoQin Liu who is convicted for unlawful possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices. Two other defendants, Yunkai Lu and Ziwen Weng, she argues, should've been considered for the diversion program.

Their sentencing has been continued until the Justice Department issues its findings.