Day 2 of trial for couple accused of trying to smuggle meth

Could an apparent botched investigation jeopardize the government's case against a couple accused of trying to smuggle a hefty amount of drugs to Guam? That's the argument the defense pressed during opening statements.

Defense saying the drugs are linked to the Mexican Drug Cartel. But, that claim comes as the prosecution's first witness takes the stand, and as the jury gets a firsthand look at the eight pounds of meth found inside the couple's rental car back in 2015.

Corruption and entrapment. The defense painting that picture for the jury arguing that investigators involved in the drug case failed to follow the law prior to making the 2015 bust. Day 2 of trial for Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued in District Court on Monday. Moser's attorney, David Lujan, telling the jury that law enforcement officials involved "lied" in an effort to catch the pair.

Lujan, like Martinez's attorney, Peter Perez, brought up the GPS tracker and the lack of a warrant by investigators to put the device on their rental car.

The device, Lujan, says was doused with meth, as well, so that the K9 dog would alert authorities to the drugs during the planned traffic stop in southern California...That claim Lujan says his expert witness will testify to during trial.

The pair are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute the drug, ICE.

Lujan also arguing that investigators failed to do their jobs and find the source of the drugs when monitoring the couple. He told the jury that arresting the pair ended any chance of discovering the Mexican Cartel source.

The prosecution in court on Monday, meanwhile, bringing in the nearly eight pounds of meth and other evidence, as their first witness took the stand.

Redando Beach police officer Daniel Richey, the K9 officer who first spotted the drugs inside the car, testified that he had been called the day prior to the traffic stop. The pullover happening in the adjacent city of Torrance on June 4th of 2015.

Richey testifying that there was a distinct blue check mark on the bags containing the drugs that were hidden inside barrels filled with rock salt.

He stated, it was a thick air tight bag that was unique to this particular traffic stop.

Defense however argued against officer Richey's recollection of the findings. Attorney Perez contending there was a break in the chain of custody of the drugs from the time the officer found it to when it was eventually seized and sent to Guam as evidence.

Trial continues Tuesday morning with more of the government's witnesses set to testify.