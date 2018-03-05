Bishop Emeritus Tomas Camacho dies at 84 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bishop Emeritus Tomas Camacho dies at 84

A retired Saipan bishop and former Archdiocese of Agana priest has passed away. Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho died on Monday morning at 84-years-old. In a statement from NMI Governor Ralph Torres, he says Camacho will be missed.

"Even to his last breath, he continued to provide advice and prayer for our family and our people. We are deeply grateful for his love and wisdom," Torres wrote.

Camacho, we should note, is named in two clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam.

Plaintiff Melvin Duenas alleges the priest molested him at the St. Joseph Parish in Inarajan. The second complaint was filed by an individual only identified as B.C., who alleges he was abused by the priest at the Nuestra Senora de Las Aguas Parish in Mongmong. Plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan is likely to remove Camacho's name from the complaints.

KUAM files show the attorney has amended complaints for deceased clergy and has gone on the record stating "we're not going after them or their estates."

