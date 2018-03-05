Arriola says comments taken out of context

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A retired Saipan bishop and former Archdiocese of Agana priest has passed away. Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho died on Monday morning at 84-years-old. In a statement from NMI Governor Ralph Torres, he says Camacho will be missed.More >>
