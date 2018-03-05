Nelson meets with fire chiefs

Not taking the day off, the oversight chair of public safety, Senator Telena Nelson, met with a couple assistant fire chiefs today to go over her proposal. In response to the closure announcement, she introduced bill 251 that would update and implement fees assessed for GFD services. This she says would allow the fire department to immediately see revenue adding up to $4.7 million. However, the administration fired back saying while raising fees to help GFD is appreciated.

It falls short of the $67 million revenue reduction for the entire government. Nelson plans to continue discussions with GFD.