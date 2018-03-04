Back-and-forth continues between branches, parties - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Back-and-forth continues between branches, parties

The Democratic Party of Guam says Adelup's most recent comments criticizing the Legislature's decision to recess special session until Tuesday as "yet another example of the fake news factory they are running at taxpayer expense." 

Following Sunday evening's decision to recess the Governor’s Communications Director Oyaol Ngirairikl said “If need be, then senators need to meet everyday until they adopt a solution to the financial crisis. Senators are policy makers. They are tasked with the enormous responsibility of prioritizing the government’s budget. And yet they have not passed any bills these past couple of months even after hundreds of hours spent in meeting and debate”.

In response the the Democratic Party Of Guam stated the legislature chose to recess until Tuesday because BBMR’s Acting Director Lester Carlson didn’t believe they could compile the information requested by Senators from both sides of aisle by tomorrow morning.  

Carlson said, “We’ve been asked to do some stuff and I think it’s only prudent that we have the time to do it.  I would love to say that we’d be ready by tomorrow morning but I don’t think that’s possible.”

The press release further stated "All through this process Adelup has been physically allergic to the truth."

