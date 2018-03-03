DOA deputy: Democratic Party statement “Misguided”

Department of Administration Deputy Director Vince Arriola responds to a press release sent Saturday night by the Democratic Party of Guam to island media following last night’s special session.

In that press release the Democratic Party stated Arriola “a lifelong Democrat admitted that the closure of Police and fire stations was—‘The Governor’s Call.’ Following questions by Senator Régine Biscoe Lee, Mr. Arriola admitted that DOA had cash in the bank and that the Governor had near absolute authority to manage that cash—even claiming that the Legislature could not have read-only access to public bank accounts as required by law.”

Arriola, in an interview with KUAM said the press release was “totally misguided”. He said his statements were “taken out of context and misunderstood by the Democratic Party of Guam”. He said of course it’s the Governor’s call, “if the Democratic Party of Guam can’t understand that, that’s pretty surprising because they’ve got four candidates running for Governor, if they have no idea how this government of Guam runs maybe they shouldn’t be running”.

Arriola added discussions have been ongoing for over 30 days now on how to handle the government’s financial crisis and we haven’t seen anything come out of the Legislature.

DOA Deputy On the Closure of Police and Fire Stations: ‘It’s the Governor’s Call’

