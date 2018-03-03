You can now control subscriptions for advisories in the KUAM News mobile app

You can now control subscriptions for advisories in the KUAM New - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

KUAM News mobile app on Android KUAM News mobile app on Android
KUAM News mobile app on iOS KUAM News mobile app on iOS

Here at KUAM, we understand things. We understand that most people enjoy staying informed about what's happening, but we also get that not everyone receives news the same way. Some people live for near-realtime information, while some prefer scheduled viewing. We greatly value our global audience and realize that people in different time zones may prefer to be given a heads-up about developing stories when it's most convenient for them. Or, maybe you're just fairweather fan and want a minimalist experience to see what's up. Whatever works for you.

You spoke, we listened, and we got to work. And so, we've done what we do best: we're giving you choice.

We've pushed several changes to the KUAM News mobile app for iOS and for Android so that you have total control over what you see, when you want to see it, letting you get the most out of your KUAM experience. We've put a dedicated Advisories section in our app and web site listing what you need to know. And, you can now also tap the Settings button on the left menu to manage subscriptions to specific types of news content about what's going on around our island community, as soon as it happens.

We've compartmentalized alerts to let you get notifications about traffic and road repairs, power outages, water outages, or beach pollution reports. You can also set time(s) of day to suppress notifications (great for students, people off-island and those who work non-standard schedules), or disable notifications altogether. It's up to you. Everything's on by default so you won't miss a beat, but you can customize your configuration to suit you best.

So whether you check what's making headlines once per day when you're about to go to sleep, or you're a hardcore news junkie who's got our app open all the time and checks it multiple times per day, we've made it easier for you to have the personalized experience that works for your digital way of life.

Enjoy, and please do rate and review us in your device's app store to let us know what you think. There's lots more coming to let you get KUAM content!

