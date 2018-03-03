NWS issues Red Flag Warning for Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Guam is currently under a Red Flag Warning until seven o'clock this evening. This means that critical fire weather conditions could spread wildfires rapidly.
The National Weather Service advises only a few showers are expected in the coming days and winds will be gusty at times, east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected until sunset, which will be around 6:30 p.m., temperatures are in the mid 80s now, but will climb to the upper 80s or even near 90 during the afternoon hours.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended and should be delayed.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind residents and visitors to practice extreme caution during this time.
Here at KUAM, we understand things. We understand that most people enjoy staying informed about what's happening, but we also get that not everyone receives news the same way. Some people live for near-realtime information, while some prefer scheduled viewing.More >>
Here at KUAM, we understand things. We understand that most people enjoy staying informed about what's happening, but we also get that not everyone receives news the same way. Some people live for near-realtime information, while some prefer scheduled viewing.More >>
A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...More >>
A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...More >>
A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...More >>
A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...More >>