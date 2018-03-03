NWS issues Red Flag Warning for Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

NWS issues Red Flag Warning for Guam

Guam is currently under a Red Flag Warning until seven o'clock this evening. This means that critical fire weather conditions could spread wildfires rapidly. 
The National Weather Service advises only a few showers are expected in the coming days and winds will be gusty at times, east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected until sunset, which will be around 6:30 p.m., temperatures are in the mid 80s now, but will climb to the upper 80s or even near 90 during the afternoon hours.

 Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended and should be delayed. 

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind residents and visitors to practice extreme caution during this time.

    •   
