Pair of Bills Introduced to Scrounge Up Money

The struggle to find ways to help fund the government drives on. Senators Telena Nelson and Régine Biscoe Lee introduced separate pieces of legislation that would hope to bring in revenue. This as lawmakers get ready for another round of special session talks Saturday night. Senator Lee’s proposal she said would generate new revenue related to federal construction projects. Bill 250 would increase registration fees on non-immigrant temporary workers connected to federal construction projects. Lee said this would bring about $4 million annually.
Senator Nelson’s measure comes after the announcement that two fire stations would have to shut down. She is pleading that the administration postpone Sunday’s planned closure. Her Bill 251 lists several fees intended to expedite services for code enforcement. Fees she said could be allowed to supplement the Guam Fire Department for any impending cuts in its operations. She said this combined projection equals to nearly $4.7 million.
Nelson plans to bring her measure up for discussion when senators are in session.
He was apparently drunk when he allegedly raped a toddler girl. Atriko Herwin was arrested and charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. When police arrived to the scene, they observed the victim wearing only a t-shirt. They could also see she was bleeding from her genital area. Another child in the home reported seeing Herwin in the room that night, standing over the bed where the victim was sleeping with a bl...More >>
KeirstynSan Nicolas, a 3rd grader at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary wrote a letter. Afraid that an active shooter could get into her wooden classroom. Thursday afternoon, the Superintendent, along with two DOE Security Officers, and GPD Spokesperson Paul Tapao, visited Juan M. Guerrero Elementary to assure her she is protected and the school is prepared. "If we get facility funds," said Fernandez, "we can harden our schools do better of securing our fence lines, our ...More >>
The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo rescinded his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.More >>
