Pair of Bills Introduced to Scrounge Up Money

The struggle to find ways to help fund the government drives on. Senators Telena Nelson and Régine Biscoe Lee introduced separate pieces of legislation that would hope to bring in revenue. This as lawmakers get ready for another round of special session talks Saturday night. Senator Lee’s proposal she said would generate new revenue related to federal construction projects.  Bill 250 would increase registration fees on non-immigrant temporary workers connected to federal construction projects. Lee said this would bring about $4 million annually. 

Senator Nelson’s measure comes after the announcement that two fire stations would have to shut down. She is pleading that the administration postpone Sunday’s planned closure. Her Bill 251 lists several fees intended to expedite services for code enforcement. Fees she said could be allowed to supplement the Guam Fire Department for any impending cuts in its operations. She said this combined projection equals to nearly $4.7 million. 

Nelson plans to bring her measure up for discussion when senators are in session.

