Lane closure: Anigua

GWA announces scheduled lane closure for Monday March 05, 2018 starting from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Village: Anigua
Areas of lanes affected: North and Southbound lanes from 76 Gas Station towards Agana Chamorro Village.
GWA Wastewater crews will be conducting CCTV inspections to the main sewer lines.
For more information on the lane closure contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto
Neal Vicente
Trouble Dispatcher
Office No.: 646-4211
Office Radio No.: 1*30050
email address: nvicente@guamwaterworks.org
