Water outage: Agat

Gwa announces an emergency water outage starting immediately until 8 p.m. Saturday March 3, 2018.

Crews are making repairs on a main water line break at San Antonio Padua street.

Affected areas: entire village of Agat.

Gwa apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

For more information call our 24/7 hotline at 646/4211 or log on towww.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority

