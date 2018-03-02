Man charged with drunken rape of toddler

He was apparently drunk when he allegedly raped a toddler girl.

Atriko Herwin was arrested and charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

When police arrived to the scene, they observed the victim wearing only a t-shirt.

They could also see she was bleeding from her genital area.

Another child in the home reported seeing Herwin in the room that night, standing over the bed where the victim was sleeping with a blanket wrapped around his waist.

Police located Herwin in the jungle area nearby where he gave chase and refused arrest stating "No I'm not going back to jail."

The toddler was taken to the hospital and Healing Hearts, believed to have been a victim of rape.