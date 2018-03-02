Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

They allegedly kidnapped a teen boy and made threats to kill him.

Blarman Repalpiy, Junior Tiwmalyoan, and Damen Togolmai were arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, aggravated assault, and assault.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and started at the Tamuning Gym where the victim was playing basketball.

Court documents state the boy knew the suspects who forced him into their car before proceeding to the Anigua area and attempting to attack him with a pipe and then a screwdriver.

The victim was punched in the face but managed to escape.

After giving the names and addresses of the suspects, police were able to effectuate the arrest.

They were also able to confiscate the items the victim described as weapons.