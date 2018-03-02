Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...More >>
A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...More >>
He was apparently drunk when he allegedly raped a toddler girl. Atriko Herwin was arrested and charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. When police arrived to the scene, they observed the victim wearing only a t-shirt. They could also see she was bleeding from her genital area. Another child in the home reported seeing Herwin in the room that night, standing over the bed where the victim was sleeping with a bl...More >>
