Kaleo Cruz arrested for rioting

A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot.

Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles.

Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred.

A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars.

Cruz was linked to one of those cars.

When interviewed by police, he refused to talk.