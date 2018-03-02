Man accused of making passes at other man

A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes.

Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting.

Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates.

Court documents state Cruz then allegedly offered him money to perform sexual acts.

The victim remembered the suspect car had a GRMC parking pass visible.

After telling his mother about the incident, they found the suspect vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

When interviewed by police, he admitted to being on the scene, but denied the allegations.