Man accused of making passes at other man - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man accused of making passes at other man

Posted: Updated:

A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes.

Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting.

Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates.

Court documents state Cruz then allegedly offered him money to perform sexual acts.

The victim remembered the suspect car had a GRMC parking pass visible.

After telling his mother about the incident, they found the suspect vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

When interviewed by police, he admitted to being on the scene, but denied the allegations.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

    Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

    They allegedly kidnapped a teen boy and made threats to kill him. Blarman Repalpiy, Junior Tiwmalyoan, and Damen Togolmai were arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, aggravated assault, and assault. The incident occurred on Thursday night and started at the Tamuning Gym where the victim was playing basketball. Court documents state the boy knew the suspects who forced him into their car before proceeding to the Anigua area and attempting to attack him with a pipe and th...More >>
    They allegedly kidnapped a teen boy and made threats to kill him. Blarman Repalpiy, Junior Tiwmalyoan, and Damen Togolmai were arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, aggravated assault, and assault. The incident occurred on Thursday night and started at the Tamuning Gym where the victim was playing basketball. Court documents state the boy knew the suspects who forced him into their car before proceeding to the Anigua area and attempting to attack him with a pipe and th...More >>

  • Man accused of making passes at other man

    Man accused of making passes at other man

    A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...

    More >>

    A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...

    More >>

  • Kaleo Cruz arrested for rioting

    Kaleo Cruz arrested for rioting

    A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly