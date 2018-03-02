Calvo's new bill doesn't pass

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The press conference at Adelup was held an hour and a half after senators returned to special session for 39 seconds and recessed until next Tuesday. No reason was given. But soon after the recess Governor Eddie Calvo revoked that special session and called them back in for another one...this time discuss a new bill he sent down.
The latest version called for another 2% increase to the business privilege tax but sets a sunset provision of March 31, 2019. The new bill also includes all amendments that were approved in his first Bill 245.
The bill however failed to get enough votes to pass.
So what happened at 1? Nothing. Only two senators reportedly showed up that's because based on advice from the Legislature's Legal Counsel.
It doesn't appear the Governor has the legal authority to revoke his initial call to special session and call for another one, when they've already convened in the initial session he called.
Although that may sound confusing Acting Speaker Therese Terlaje says what's clear is both sides have to work together. She said, "I'm very much hoping that between fire chief and governor since the fire chief says he's acting at somebody's direction they will find a better way they will not take ambulances offline I mean all the agencies are going to have to find ways to cut costs but I just hope it can be without cutting public safety."
The administration meanwhile maintains the Governor has the Organic Act Authority to call them into another special session. The Governor stating that while senators have recessed for the three day weekend, thousands of government employees face uncertainty and others face unemployment". He added Speaker BJ Cruz left island earlier this week for Bangkok and Senator Mike San Nicolas has been absent from session all week.
KeirstynSan Nicolas, a 3rd grader at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary wrote a letter. Afraid that an active shooter could get into her wooden classroom. Thursday afternoon, the Superintendent, along with two DOE Security Officers, and GPD Spokesperson Paul Tapao, visited Juan M. Guerrero Elementary to assure her she is protected and the school is prepared. "If we get facility funds," said Fernandez, "we can harden our schools do better of securing our fence lines, our ...More >>
The reduced 32-hour workweek for government employees that was supposed to start on Tuesday has been postponed. Governor Eddie Calvo rescinded his executive order issued Wednesday, after consulting with Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson.More >>
Cell phone video circulating on social media depicts an apparent showdown between an off duty cop and others involved in a fight near a local middle school. It happened just after 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon near Benavente Middle. Investigators say the officer saw three people fighting. That's when he called in the disturbance and stepped in the try to control the teens. The officer also noticed that one of them had been hit by a baton. Two people were arrested. 18 year old Core...More >>
Another court hearing in the $154 million airport concessionaire contract. But this time it wasn't the airport across the table from plaintiff DFS, but business rival Lotte Duty Free.More >>
