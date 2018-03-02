Dededo mayor says Astumbo fire station can't close - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dededo mayor says Astumbo fire station can't close

Posted: Updated:

Whether it's a show or not, the mayor of the largest village in Guam is hoping the drama will end because lives could be on the line.

Mayor Melissa Savares said, "I'm pleading with the governor, the chief the legislature, please we'll do anything, close your admin office and keep the station open." She's disappointed in government leaders who she says don't realize closing Astumbo Fire Station will deeply impact over 10,000 village residents. If there's a fire, or a medical emergency, first responders won't make it on time.

"The area that the Astumbo fire station covers," explained Savares, "covers an area where are some Chamorro land trust properties, and those homes are only wooden tin structures, so should there be a spark it'll be engulfed in seconds. We have over 12,000 people that live in this area that Astumbo Fire Station covers. Of course, a response time for a medical emergency, someone having a heart attack, anything within the 7 minutes is critical."

She worries for the Senior citizens who live just next door, saying, "They feel safe, but now with the threat of the station being closed, Who will take care of them?"

Her suggestion, close the admin offices not the fire stations, pleading, "They can use the stations as admin office, so they don't pay those rents, cut your lease, save the money there with rental space and utilities and bring the people out to the stations because the stations need to stay open."

She emphasized service to the people and public safety should be top priority.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig shares the Dededo Mayor's concerns, saying he isn't happy with the decision, and the health and safety of his village is paramount.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Agencies brace for possible furloughs

    Agencies brace for possible furloughs

    Contingency planning for a possible government-wide furlough continues. The governor called a cabinet meeting Friday so agency heads could be briefed by the Administration department on the procedures for employee work hour cutbacks.  DOA director Edward Birn says they want to prepare for the potential cash crisis, noting, "So what we're trying to do is get ahead of this and make sure that the government is well-positioned to deal with this shortage and that means dealing wi...More >>
    Contingency planning for a possible government-wide furlough continues. The governor called a cabinet meeting Friday so agency heads could be briefed by the Administration department on the procedures for employee work hour cutbacks.  DOA director Edward Birn says they want to prepare for the potential cash crisis, noting, "So what we're trying to do is get ahead of this and make sure that the government is well-positioned to deal with this shortage and that means dealing wi...More >>

  • Calvo's new bill doesn't pass

    Calvo's new bill doesn't pass

    The press conference at Adelup was held an hour and a half after senators returned to special session for 39 seconds and recessed until next Tuesday. No reason was given. But soon after the recess Governor Eddie Calvo revoked that special session and called them back in for another one...this time discuss a new bill he sent down. The latest version called for another 2% increase to the business privilege tax but sets a sunset provision of March 31, 2019. The new bill also includes al...More >>
    The press conference at Adelup was held an hour and a half after senators returned to special session for 39 seconds and recessed until next Tuesday. No reason was given. But soon after the recess Governor Eddie Calvo revoked that special session and called them back in for another one...this time discuss a new bill he sent down. The latest version called for another 2% increase to the business privilege tax but sets a sunset provision of March 31, 2019. The new bill also includes al...More >>

  • Simon Sanchez suggests Hawaii's "visible GRT"

    Simon Sanchez suggests Hawaii's "visible GRT"

    As the administration and the legislature continue to grapple over how to raise more revenue to meet the projected shortfall, a former senator is proposing another idea.  Businessman Simon Sanchez says leaders may want to consider a tax passed in Hawaii known as a "visible gross receipts tax". "Every business on Guam knows how to do GRT. We'd all have to learn how to do a sales tax, and that lag would create pressure on when revenues could begin to be realized. Me...More >>
    As the administration and the legislature continue to grapple over how to raise more revenue to meet the projected shortfall, a former senator is proposing another idea.  Businessman Simon Sanchez says leaders may want to consider a tax passed in Hawaii known as a "visible gross receipts tax". "Every business on Guam knows how to do GRT. We'd all have to learn how to do a sales tax, and that lag would create pressure on when revenues could begin to be realized. Me...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly