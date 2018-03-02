Fire stations in Dededo, Piti could shut down Sunday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fire stations in Dededo, Piti could shut down Sunday

Accused of a furlough fakeout, the Calvo Administration maintains there's no faking anything and today upped the ante as the acting fire chief led a press conference at Adelup to announce effective Sunday his agency will implement a series of austerity measures that will impact their ability to provide services the public is entitled to.

Here's what's being cut in 48 hours:

-The Piti and Astumbo Fire Stations will close

-GFD will combine two advanced life support units

-The Dededo Fire truck and Rescue 1 unit will merge

-The Rescue Fire Truck and Rescue Unit will reduce from four to three

- the Fire Code Enforcement Bureau will see a reduction in their schedule

The Guam Fire Department's ability to provide life-saving, emergency medical services will be diminished. And two fire stations, one in Piti and another in Astumbo, Dededo, will be shut down Sunday if the legislature fails to take immediate action on the governor's proposed tax hike. That was the announcement by GFD Chief Joey San Nicolas in a news conference Friday at Adelup.

"We are now facing a situation that has given me no choice but to degrade our ability to meet our mission mandates which could ultimately lead to the loss of life, or at the very least, lessen our community's confidence that life-saving measures are available," said the chief.

This because San Nicolas says he needs to slash $200,000 in monthly overtime to meet Governor Eddie Calvo's order for a 10% cut in line agency budgets. Calvo has been pushing for a tax hike to make up for a $67 million revenue shortfall due to federal tax reforms.

San Nicolas says it's a question of cash management that needs to be addressed now, and not later, adding, "So these measures, as extreme as they are and as immediate that they need to happen, is intended to save us from shutting down all stations towards the end of this fiscal year."

But it will have an immediate and significant impact on GFD's response capabilities by altering the carefully considered equation of population size, time and distance. San Nicolas says all agencies are subject to the same budget cuts, and even an essential one such as the fire department cannot be spared. And he refutes speculation that GFD is being singled out to send a message to the legislature.

"It's a life saving service," he emphasized. "I'm doing everything in my power, 'cause otherwise I would not be able to sleep good at night, and none of you should be able to sleep good at night knowing that we have to shut down a fire station.

"Make no mistake, ladies and gentlemen: this is not a show. I will shut down those stations as directed."

The deadline is 8am Sunday. 

    Contingency planning for a possible government-wide furlough continues. The governor called a cabinet meeting Friday so agency heads could be briefed by the Administration department on the procedures for employee work hour cutbacks.  DOA director Edward Birn says they want to prepare for the potential cash crisis, noting, "So what we're trying to do is get ahead of this and make sure that the government is well-positioned to deal with this shortage and that means dealing wi...More >>
    The press conference at Adelup was held an hour and a half after senators returned to special session for 39 seconds and recessed until next Tuesday. No reason was given. But soon after the recess Governor Eddie Calvo revoked that special session and called them back in for another one...this time discuss a new bill he sent down. The latest version called for another 2% increase to the business privilege tax but sets a sunset provision of March 31, 2019. The new bill also includes al...More >>
    As the administration and the legislature continue to grapple over how to raise more revenue to meet the projected shortfall, a former senator is proposing another idea.  Businessman Simon Sanchez says leaders may want to consider a tax passed in Hawaii known as a "visible gross receipts tax". "Every business on Guam knows how to do GRT. We'd all have to learn how to do a sales tax, and that lag would create pressure on when revenues could begin to be realized. Me...More >>
