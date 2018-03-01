Aguon suggests giving governor ability to streamline agencies - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Aguon suggests giving governor ability to streamline agencies

Posted: Updated:

While residents brace for budget cuts, one senator has proposed legislation that would give the governor the authority to cut, consolidate or privatize non-essential agencies. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. addressed Rotarians this week on the Government Priorities Act of 2018.

"The bill prioritizes education, health, and public safety and gives the governor the means necessary to prioritize, reorganize, and stabilize the government without raising taxes. Bill 247 simplifies the multitude of statutes, rules, regulations and policies that have proliferated over the years. The primary effect of which has made reorganization difficult," he explained.

Bill 247 is up for public hearing on March 7.

To read the bill, visit guamlegislature.org.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

    Three charged with kidnapping teen boy

    They allegedly kidnapped a teen boy and made threats to kill him. Blarman Repalpiy, Junior Tiwmalyoan, and Damen Togolmai were arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, aggravated assault, and assault. The incident occurred on Thursday night and started at the Tamuning Gym where the victim was playing basketball. Court documents state the boy knew the suspects who forced him into their car before proceeding to the Anigua area and attempting to attack him with a pipe and th...More >>
    They allegedly kidnapped a teen boy and made threats to kill him. Blarman Repalpiy, Junior Tiwmalyoan, and Damen Togolmai were arrested and charged with kidnapping, terrorizing, aggravated assault, and assault. The incident occurred on Thursday night and started at the Tamuning Gym where the victim was playing basketball. Court documents state the boy knew the suspects who forced him into their car before proceeding to the Anigua area and attempting to attack him with a pipe and th...More >>

  • Man accused of making passes at other man

    Man accused of making passes at other man

    A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...

    More >>

    A 27 year old man is behind bars accused of making unwanted passes. Ryan Joshua Cruz faces charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim reported he had been picking mangoes when he was approached by Cruz who asked if he wanted to make cash bushcutting. Cruz then allegedly pulled the victim close to him and put his hands down the victim's pants, grabbing his privates. Court documents state Cruz then allegedly...

    More >>

  • Kaleo Cruz arrested for rioting

    Kaleo Cruz arrested for rioting

    A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man is behind bars believed to be involved in a riot. Kaleo Cruz was arrested and charged with rioting, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that up to eight men were seen wielding bats, pipes, and batons in front of a home and also causing damage to one of the vehicles. Court documents also note a stabbing had occurred. A witness was able to provide police with descriptions of the suspect cars. Cruz was linked to one of those cars. When...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly