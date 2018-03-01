Aguon suggests giving governor ability to streamline agencies

While residents brace for budget cuts, one senator has proposed legislation that would give the governor the authority to cut, consolidate or privatize non-essential agencies. Senator Frank Aguon Jr. addressed Rotarians this week on the Government Priorities Act of 2018.

"The bill prioritizes education, health, and public safety and gives the governor the means necessary to prioritize, reorganize, and stabilize the government without raising taxes. Bill 247 simplifies the multitude of statutes, rules, regulations and policies that have proliferated over the years. The primary effect of which has made reorganization difficult," he explained.

Bill 247 is up for public hearing on March 7.

To read the bill, visit guamlegislature.org.