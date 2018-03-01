Joseph Certeza shares tips into tapping your creativity - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Joseph Certeza shares tips into tapping your creativity

"How to make your art your business: Finding value in creativity" was the theme for a recent talk by Tao Pacific Designs Owner and Artist Joseph Certeza. Certeza's fashions boast locally inspired patterns and motif hand printed onto fabrics and made into clothes which debuted at the Festival of Pacific Arts.

"I wanted to make it functional and that's where fashion came into play. As an artist, something to learn is that is you have to work from the bottom up. You can't just become an artist and become big, not everyone has that kind of opportunity. After high school I was your typical delinquent - I didn't care about culture until 2007 to 2010, until I went off-island for school, and this was my awakening moment. Without this period of time in my life, I wouldn't be who I am today," he explained.

As an indigenous artist, he says he always uses his work to honor those before him.

He was able to make his dreams a reality with the help of the SBDC and the Guma grant.

