Water outage: Ordot

As the administration and the legislature continue to grapple over how to raise more revenue to meet the projected shortfall, a former senator is proposing another idea. Businessman Simon Sanchez says leaders may want to consider a tax passed in Hawaii known as a "visible gross receipts tax". "Every business on Guam knows how to do GRT. We'd all have to learn how to do a sales tax, and that lag would create pressure on when revenues could begin to be realized. Me...

More >>